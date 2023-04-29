PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tyce Peterson’s bases-loaded single with one down in the ninth inning sent Oregon State to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Arizona Friday night in front of 3,837 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Peterson, with the bases-loaded, drove an 0-2 pitch from Arizona reliever Dawson Netz to left, bringing in Canon Reeder from third and Brady Kasper from second with the game-winning run.

OSU (28-13 overall, 12-10 Pac-12 Conference) had loaded the bases thanks to two walks and a bunt single by Kasper. Mikey Kane grounded into a fielder’s choice, and watched from first as Peterson drove home the game-winner.

Arizona (23-16, 9-13) went up first on a fifth-inning steal of home by Nik McClaughry. The Beavers, led by four scoreless innings from their bullpen, held the Wildcats at bay, allowing three hits with five walks. Trent Sellers, who started, scattered two hits and a run in five innings.

The win went to OSU reliever Aiden Jimenez, who worked one scoreless. He is now 2-1 on the year.

Arizona’s Cam Walty handcuffed the Beavers for seven scoreless, allowing just five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. The loss went to Wildcats’ reliever Chris Barraza, who allowed the two runs in the ninth. He is 1-1 this season.

Peterson and Travis Bazzana both had two hits to lead the OSU offensive attack.

Next Up

Oregon State and Arizona continue the three-game series Saturday at 3:05 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com. Saturday’s game against the Wildcats is sold out.

Oregon State Notes

- Bazzana has stolen a base in eight consecutive games and nine of the last 10.

- Bazzana also extended his hit streak to nine games.

- Tyler Mejia inherited two runners in the seventh and kept both from scoring. He’s now inherited eight this season, with three scoring.

- The Beavers recorded their first walk in the seventh inning. Oregon State has now walked at least once in 125 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season.

- Oregon State improved to 10-7 when its opponent scores first.

- The Beavers are now 2-12 this season when trailing entering the ninth inning.

OSU Athletics