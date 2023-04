PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave has been selected in the second round, 42nd overall by Green Bay on Friday in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Musgrave is the first OSU player taken in the second round of the draft since Stephen Paea in 2011 by the Chicago Bears. Musgrave also gives the Beavers back-to-back tight end selections after Teagan Quitoriano was taken by Texas in the fifth round in 2022.

Musgrave, a Bend, Ore., native, played in 34 games over four seasons for the Beavers. He caught 47 passes for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

He was named to the Mackey Award Watch List prior to the 2022, an honor which is given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Musgrave is the ninth Oregon State player taken by Green Bay all-time, and the first since both Nick Barnett and James Lee were taken in 2003.

OSU Athletics