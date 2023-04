PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





Over the weekend, Oregon State hosted one of the state's best prospects regardless of class in linebacker/defensive end Zachary Davis. The Central Catholic standout is still looking for his first FBS offer but it seems all but only a matter of time. That being said, Oregon State is making a strong early impression on the 6-foot-0, 255-pound prospect.

