Oregon State WBB Takes Down San Francisco

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: What Is OSU Getting In EDGE Kai Wallin | Beavers Announce Pickering, Heck As RB, TE Coaches | Transfer Analysis: LB Raesjon Davis | Beavers To Hire Ray Pickering | Scholarship Chart | Offseason Movement Tracker

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State held San Francisco scoreless for nearly 10 minutes of game time in the second half to hand the Dons their first league loss 64-57 on Thursday night.

The Beavers kept USF from scoring from the 4:04 mark of the third quarter until there was 4:24 left in the fourth, a 16-0 run that took OSU from down nine to up seven.

Tiara Bolden sparked the run with several of her game-high 19 points. The senior was +19 in her nearly 33 minutes of playing time, grabbing six rebounds and making 4-of-7 from three. An and-one of Bolden's began the 16-0 run and a splashed triple put OSU up 56-49 to effectively put the game away.

Catarina Ferreira was everywhere. Bolden's junior college teammate scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished five assists, blocked a shot and picked up a steal. Ferreira battered the Dons on the offensive boards, coming away with three and multiple tip-outs to teammates. The senior scored eight points in the game's decisive run.

AJ Marotte looked like AJ Marotte on Thursday. She knocked down the game-tying three en route to finishing with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Later, Marotte hit her classic mid-range jumper to put OSU up seven. The Dons never got within a basket again.

MORE: Transfer Bios | TE Coach Hotboard V1.0 | Scholarship Chart | Offseason Tracker | DB Tyrice Ivy Set To Return In 2025 | Beavers In The NFL: Week 18 Recap

OSU got multiple important contributions off the bench as well. Susana Yepes corralled an offensive rebound before heaving it back into play and eventually hitting the second of two corner threes. Sela Heide recorded two blocks, four points and six rebounds. And Cloe Vecina was steady in seven minutes with two assists.

As a team, Oregon State shot 33 percent from three and 41 percent from the floor while holding USF to 29 percent shooting on the day. The Beavers outrebounded the visitors 49-32.

The Beavs have their first bye of conference play this weekend with a couple days off awaiting the team after a difficult opening slate. OSU returns to action at Santa Clara on Thursday, January 16 before returning home to battle Portland on Saturday, January 18.

OSU Athletics