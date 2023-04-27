With the Oregon State baseball team (27-13, 11-10 Pac-12) back in Corvallis to host Arizona (23-15, 9-12) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- OSU and Arizona are meeting for the 84th, 85th and 86th time. The Wildcats hold a slight advantage, 42-41, with the Beavers leading in Corvallis, 24-12.

- Travis Bazzana has stolen a base in seven consecutive games and eight of his last nine. Bazzana has 17 of his 24 steals on the season in the last nine games.

- His 24 steals are tied for seventh in the OSU record books and are six shy of surpassing Dave Brundage (29 in 1986) for most in a single season. Six of Bazzana's 24 steals have been at third base.

- As a team, Oregon State has 60 steals this season, which leads the Pac-12. OSU is aiming to lead the league for the second consecutive season after totaling 83 in 2022.

- The Beavers have at least one steal in 11 straight, with 35 over that stretch.

- Mason Guerra has driven in at least one run in 10 consecutive games, with two or more six times. He has 17 of his 30 RBI on the year over that stretch.

- Guerra (nine games), Bazzana (eight), Kyle Dernedde (eight), Brady Kasper (seven) and Micah McDowell (five) all have hit streaks of five or more games.

- Garret Forrester has reached base safely in 39 consecutive games.

- Oregon State was 52-for-159 (.327) with 21 extra-base hits in four games in Arizona. The Beavers tallied 11 home runs with a .597 slugging percentage.

- Those 11 home runs gave OSU 50 on the year; the Beavers have 50 or more in three straight seasons for the first time since 2000-2002 (58, 53, 54). The 2021 Beavers hit 53 with OSU posting 59 in 2022.

- Bazzana is 6-for-10 with a double, triple and home run in three career games against Arizona.

- Oregon State is 9-0 when scoring first at home this season.