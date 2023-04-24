Over the weekend, Delta Academy (NV) wide receiver David Washington made the trip to Corvallis for Oregon State's spring game and junior day. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound wide receiver has nearly 30 scholarship offers but after his visit this past weekend, the Beavers are finding themselves among his top contenders.

"I was blown away by the hospitality from the start to finish! Coach Fense blew me away with his ability to coach and also opened my eyes to a lot in this recruiting process," Washington told Beavers Edge. "My priority is to get developed and built into a NFL receiver, after sitting in meetings with coach fense and really taking all of his coaching in I was able to leave there with so much more knowledge than I arrived there with!"

Washington and Oregon State wide receiver coach Kefense Hyson have built a great relationship and their discussions over the weekend were a big highlight of his visit. "Coach Fenseand seeing his ability to push guys in his drills and how he sees me fitting in what he’s building and doing," stood out to Washington in their discussions. "For each drill, he showed me a clip of myself in my actual film where I was doing just that and how he emphasizes it. It stood out to me a lot."

How the Beavers also use their wide receivers and how it compared to what Washington previously ran at Arbor View in Las Vegas before transferring to Delta Academy has also been a selling point. "At Arbor View, we ran a lot of the similar stuff they are running and will be running such as bunch formations. They are also a pro-style offense and if my main goal is to get into the NFL that is something for the next four years I want and need to learn off of to prepare for," he said.

During the visit, Washington also got to meet and sit down with head coach Jonathan Smith.

"Coach Smith and the family had a great conversation talking about the future as well," he said. "We hit over so many topics about my deciding factors and they were able to have an answer for them all! After yesterday they are definitely in high consideration of my decision."

While Washington hasn't released any top list yet, the Beavers are expected to be among his finalists and he is currently planning on scheduling an official visit to Corvallis.