The Oregon State football team and head coach Jonathan Smith threw their hat into the Montana Lemonious-Craig sweepstakes as the Beavers offered the Colorado transfer receiver a day after he announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Lemonious-Craig elected to seek the portal a day after Colorado's spring game where he tallied three catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns...

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder hails from Inglewood (CA) and is coming off a sophomore campaign with the Buffaloes where he tallied 23 receptions for 359 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining...

The competition will be fierce for his services as he's already received offers from OSU, Tulane, Southern Utah, UConn, Tennessee State, USF, Liberty, Washington State, Arizona, Colorado State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Penn State, UCF, BYU, Mississippi State, Cal, San Diego State, West Virginia, and Arkansas all in the last 24 hours...

The Beavers have good depth at the receiver position with Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, John Dunmore, Jesiah Irish, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, and freshmen David Wells, Zach Card, Tastean Reddicks, and Montrel Hatten, but the addition of an established presence like Lemonious-Craig would certainly be beneficial...

