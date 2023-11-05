PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State's 26-19 win over Colorado, the Beavers jumped six spots in the coaches poll and

Washington leads the way in the AP Poll at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at No. 12, Utah at No. 13, and Arizona at No. 23.

FULL AP POLL

In the coaches poll, Washington leads the way at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at No. 13, Utah at No. 14, and Arizona at No. 24...

FULL COACHES POLL

The Beavers are back in action Saturday as they return to Reser Stadium for the first time in a month for the penultimate home game of the season against Stanford at 2:30 p.m.