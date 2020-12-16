BeaversEdge - Oregon State Beavers 2021 Signing Day Central

1:45 PM - Jonathan Smith Press Conference

Hear what Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith had to say about the 2021 class... WATCH: Smith Press Conference

1:00 PM - The Edge Podcast: National Signing Day Edition

Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter & Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus teamed up for another edition of the Edge Podcast, this time breaking down each of the 11 new additions from the 2021 class. THE EDGE PODCAST: NATIONAL SIGNING DAY EDITION



9:30 AM - Signing Day Notebook

The nitty-gritty on each recruit, including high school stats, achievements, why they chose Oregon State, and much more... SIGNING DAY NOTEBOOK

8:25 AM - Meet The Oregon State Class Of 2021 Signees

We covered each signees recruitment wire-to-wire throughout the year, and here is the place to find everything you need to know about each new Beaver. CLICK HERE TO MEET THE SIGNEES

7:33 AM - RB Damir Collins Signs With Oregon State

Perhaps the biggest recruiting win for the entire 2021 cycle came when Portland (OR) running back Damir Collins made his pledge to the Beavers. After a massive junior season that consisted of multiple visits and evaluations from the Oregon State staff, the coaches made it clear that Collins was going to be a priority, and it shows when you look back at his recruitment. Coach Michael Pitre zeroed in on Collins and the staff put all of their recruiting efforts at the running back position into him, a tactic that has been successful for them to this point. The Beavs had plenty of competition, but Collins would end up choosing Oregon State over Oregon, Cal, Maryland, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Colorado and more. Highlights | What is Oregon State getting in Damir Collins?

7:25 AM - OLB Easton Mascarenas Signs With Oregon State

Mission Viejo (CA) OLB Easton Mascarenas has officially signed with Oregon State. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound outside 'backer was one of the gems from the class as the coaching staff has been very high on him from the get-go. He chose the Beavers over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Washington, Washington State, and others... HIGHLIGHTS | What is Oregon State getting in Mascarenas?

7:18 AM - OL Henry Buckles Signs With Oregon State

Hood River (OR) offensive lineman and Oregon State commit Henry Buckles could prove to be hidden gem from the Beaver state. He broke the ice in the 2021 class after being on Oregon State's radar for quite some time before the coaches decided to offer. When they did, no one looked back and Buckles was committed shortly after. Buckles already has great size, technique, and will only continue to improve. Buckles is a Beaver through-and-though and will be a big piece of the 2021 class. Highlights | What is Oregon State getting in Henry Buckles?

7:15 AM - QB Sam Vidlak Signs With Oregon State

The homegrown QB and a hidden gem in the state of Oregon. A lot of people forget, but the Beavs flipped Sam Vidlak from Montana which was a school he really loved growing up. Vidlak will enroll early. Highlights | What is Oregon State getting in Sam Vidlak?

7:13 AM - DB Arnez Madison Signs With Oregon State

Los Angeles (CA) DB Arnez Madison has officially signed with Oregon State. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete is going to play defensive back for the Beavers and he chose them over the likes of Boise State, Washington, Fresno State, Kansas, and others... HIGHLIGHTS | What is Oregon State Getting in Madison?

7:03 AM - TE J.T. Byrne Signs With Oregon State

Carmel (CA) tight end J.T. Byrne has officially signed with Oregon State. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder fits the mold of what the Beavers have been searching for at the tight end position and he'll be a welcome addition in the room. HIGHLIGHTS | What is OSU Getting in J.T. Byrne?

6:32 AM - DL Omarion Fa’amoe Signs With Oregon State

5:46 AM - OLB Semisi Saluni Signs With Oregon State

The 6-foot-4, the 215-pound outside linebacker was originally a part of the 2018 class, but after serving an LDS mission, he'll be joining Oregon State this cycle. HIGHLIGHTS

5:05 AM - WR Jimmy Valsin Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State's first official NLI of Wednesday comes from Texas wide receiver Jimmy Valsin. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder was a high-priority target for Jonathan Smith and Co. to add more size to the receiving corps... HIGHLIGHTS | What is Oregon State getting in Jimmy Valsin?

