The Dam Board

After a successful signing day, Oregon State is looking to close on a strong 2021 recruiting class. Though the class is much smaller than what fans are used to, it is still a big step in the right direction as every single player fills a position of need and has the potential to make an impact.

The class ranks will not be completely finalized until the late period is concluded in February, but for now, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the 2021 recruiting class currently matches up against every other class in the past 10 years.

**Ranking is based on a formula that goes by Rivals points, and changes based on average star rating, class size, and other factors**

