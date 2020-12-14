BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Early National Signing Day Preview

Signing Day is always an exciting 24 hours for coaching staffs and recruits across the country. The 2021 recruiting cycle has been completely different than in years past, and the landscape for both the players and coaches has made this Wednesday more anticipated than ever. After all that everyone has been through, it will certainly feel great to wrap up what has been a tiring process.

The early signing day is almost here. While Oregon State is not expected to sign a huge class in terms of numbers, there are some real playmakers set to join the fold on Wednesday.

With Henry Buckles being the only offensive lineman set to sign on Wednesday, there is definitely a glaring need for another addition.

The Beavs identified some targets late in the cycle, but are now down to one - Wauwatosa (WI) tackle Marcus Mbow.

Mbow was once committed to Arizona State, but decommitted due to a scholarship shortage. Oregon State instantly joined the picture and have built a great relationship with Mbow in a short amount of time, but they are not the only ones.

Purdue has become a real player here, and seem to have the most momentum heading into signing day. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound OL took a trip to Purdue and came away very impressed.

Mbow will make his decision and sign on Wednesday at 11:30 CST.