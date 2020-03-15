For Hood River (OR) offensive lineman Henry Buckles, it was always going to be Oregon State.

A frequent visitor throughout the 2019-2020 season, Buckles loved how close Corvallis was to his home and felt a family vibe every time he made the trip to campus. Buckles did not have an offer at the time, but always pictured himself as a Beaver.

Buckles made his way to the school at the beginning of March for an unofficial visit, and would add his offer from the Beavs shortly after. From that point forward, it was a "no-brainer" where he would end up.

"I was thinking about where I would go if I had any choice in the world, and Oregon State was at the top of the list the whole time."

- Jared Halus