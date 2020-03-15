COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Henry Buckles?
THE COMMITMENT
For Hood River (OR) offensive lineman Henry Buckles, it was always going to be Oregon State.
A frequent visitor throughout the 2019-2020 season, Buckles loved how close Corvallis was to his home and felt a family vibe every time he made the trip to campus. Buckles did not have an offer at the time, but always pictured himself as a Beaver.
Buckles made his way to the school at the beginning of March for an unofficial visit, and would add his offer from the Beavs shortly after. From that point forward, it was a "no-brainer" where he would end up.
"I was thinking about where I would go if I had any choice in the world, and Oregon State was at the top of the list the whole time."
- Jared Halus
THE IMPACT
Not counting DE Alex Lemon who reclassified from the 2020 class to the 2021 class, Buckles marks the first commitment for Jonathan Smith and Co. in the class. It’s the second straight season that the Beavers have opened their class with an in-state recruit (John Miller - Tualatin 2020) and it’s setting a great precedent that the Beavers are wanting to keep in-state talent in Corvallis.
Buckles boasts ideal size at 6-foot-2, 285 pounds and has the frame to be able to grow into a very productive player under the tutelage of Jim Michalczik.
Buckles called his offer to Oregon State “a dream come true” and you always want to have guys in your program that are Beaver fans first and foremost. Buckles wants to be in Corvallis, and has all the ability to grow into a great lineman under the Beavers’ coaching staff… he’s only the beginning of what I expect to be a very strong class for Jonathan Smith and Co. in 2021.
- Brenden Slaughter
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON BUCKLES
