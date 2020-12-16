BeaversEdge - Quick Hits From Jonathan Smith About Oregon State's 2021 Class

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Wednesday to break down the Beavers' 11 signees in the 2021 class, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the incoming class...

- Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said that by taking 11 guys in the early signing period that they've left themselves some flexibility as far as adding more players with the late signing period or via the transfer portal.

- With no JC additions this time around, Smith said was in large part due to the fact that such a big part of the roster is returning next season. He noted that they'll certainly due to their due-diligence between now and the late signing period, but added that their focus was high school kids.

- In regards to the class being relatively small, Smith said that the Beavers knew going into this cycle that they weren't going to have a ton of spots because of the lack of roster turnover. That meant being "sharpshooters" on the recruiting trail and honing in on the select number of guys that they really liked.

- As far as what's next in the process in terms of needs, Smith said the Beavers will likely target an offensive lineman between now and the late signing period. He also said that they're always looking for defensive linemen with great potential. But for now, there's not a ton that the Beavers can do until they see how the roster shakes out in the coming weeks.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Smith on Texas WR Jimmy Valsin:

"We wanted to make some more inroads in Texas after getting Zeriah (Beason) last year," Smith said. "We really feel that he's the same mold in being able to make plays while being physical. (Receivers) coach (Kefense) Hynson identified him early in the process and we're happy we were able to hold on to him throughout the process. We're fired up to have him."

Smith on Oregon QB Sam Vidlak:

"He can throw it, make plays with his feet, loves the game, and comes from a family where his dad coaches. (Offensive coordinator) Brian Lindgren went down there and identified him early. We're really fired up about his addition."

"Each time we just kept coming back to him during our evaluation process. Brian (Lindgren) saw a lot of quarterbacks in person when we could still visit in person and each time, we just kept coming back to Sam. At the end of the day, we made the call and we're really glad we did."

Smith on Oregon OL Henry Buckles:

"We really like that he's a guy that's local and plays multiple sports. He's physical and we really feel that he fits our scheme well. We see him as a center, he's very athletic and is very smart at making the calls. He's a good get for us."

Smith on Utah DE Omarion Fa'amoe

"We're really fired up about him... this was a battle going into Utah, but feel that he's going to help us on the line of scrimmage early on. He's physical, loves football, and we just had a great home visit with the family virtually a few nights ago."

Smith on California OLB Easton Mascarenas

"He's the (brother) of Akili Arnold, so this relationship has been going on for about a year and a half, getting to know him and the family. Easton did make about half of our games last year in-person, and we were undefeated when he showed up. So we're counting on that to continue when he arrives next year... He's a physical player who's very athletic and loves the game. Great fit for our spot."

Story continues below