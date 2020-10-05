BeaversEdge - Commitment Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jimmy Valsin?

Commitment Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jimmy Valsin?
THE STORY
It has been known that Oregon State would be looking for a receiver in this class, but the question has been who.
The prototype for that person was someone with some size, a guy who can win jump-balls over defenders and just be a threat on the field. When you look at Arlington (TX) receiver Jimmy Valsin, it is apparent that he checks all those boxes.
The coaching staff identified Valsin early on and were the second school to offer the track and football star in September of 2019.
“Even though I am tall, I am a fast player and can run routes,” Valsin said in an interview with BeaversEdge early this year. “I feel like I can get up for jump balls, and I am a big deep threat and red zone threat.”
The relationship between Oregon State receiver coach Kefense Hynson and Valsin has been strong from early on, so much to where Valsin was dead set on taking a visit to Corvallis prior to COVID putting a hold on that possibility.
Still, Hynson and the staff stayed strong in their recruitment of Valsin and overcame many other local schools to land his commitment - which is one that is very important for this class.
- Jared Halus
100% committed #BTD21 #GOBEAVS 🦦🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/RRMCMa5GK5— V III® (@JimmyValsin) October 6, 2020
THE IMPACT
A perfect fit and addition to the class of 2021...
That's how I see Jimmy Valsin's commitment to Oregon State as the Texas speedster put the Beavers a little closer towards putting their finishing touches on the 2021 class.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has been an OSU target for some time now and for good reason. With his blazing-fast speed and sizable frame, he's a perfect addition to an OSU receiver room that is in need of some size.
Since the departure of Isaiah Hodgins, the Beavers have been searching for their next big-bodied target and Valsin fits the bill perfectly. He's got room to add some strength to his frame and that should greatly excite both the coaching staff and Beaver fans alike.
In terms of the 2021 class as a whole, I've been saying for the past several weeks that a receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive tackle should be the priorities for the Beavers down the stretch run of this cycle and Valsin's commitment represents not only a huge pickup but the coaching staff's ability to close and lock down a high-impact target.
All in all, Valsin coming to Corvallis going to be a lasting impact. Not only does he further bolster the Beavers' future chances in Texas, but it also shows recruits around the country that Oregon State has the ability to draw.
It's not always easy to land kids that are thousands of miles away, but the Beavers are slowly but surely starting to make that an expectation every cycle. Being able to recruit hotbeds around the country and come away with talent is exactly what the program needs to up its national image and the Beavers continue to grow in that regard under Jonathan Smith.
- Brenden Slaughter
