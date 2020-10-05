BeaversEdge - Commitment Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jimmy Valsin?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It has been known that Oregon State would be looking for a receiver in this class, but the question has been who.

The prototype for that person was someone with some size, a guy who can win jump-balls over defenders and just be a threat on the field. When you look at Arlington (TX) receiver Jimmy Valsin, it is apparent that he checks all those boxes.

The coaching staff identified Valsin early on and were the second school to offer the track and football star in September of 2019.

“Even though I am tall, I am a fast player and can run routes,” Valsin said in an interview with BeaversEdge early this year. “I feel like I can get up for jump balls, and I am a big deep threat and red zone threat.”

The relationship between Oregon State receiver coach Kefense Hynson and Valsin has been strong from early on, so much to where Valsin was dead set on taking a visit to Corvallis prior to COVID putting a hold on that possibility.

Still, Hynson and the staff stayed strong in their recruitment of Valsin and overcame many other local schools to land his commitment - which is one that is very important for this class.

- Jared Halus