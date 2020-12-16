BeaversEdge - Oregon State Beavers Football: National Signing Day Notebook

Quarterback

SAM VIDLAK FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-1, 185-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com. Letterwinner for head coach James Powers. - All-State Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-State selection while at Hidden Valley HS. A two-time all-conference selection at quarterback. Also earned Conference Player of the Year honors. Led Hidden Valley to a state title game as a junior and a 12-1 season record. First title game appearance for the school in 41 years• - Passed for 3,404 yards and 44 touchdowns to just three interceptions as a junior. Was 207-for-270 (76.7 percent) passing and picked up a 153.01 passer rating. Led the state in passing yards, touchdowns, TD-to-INT ratio, and completion percentage - Threw for 479 yards and 31 completions in the 2019 state title game. Both were single-game title records - Threw for 2,294 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Was 170-for-283 (60 percent completion percentage) - Also lettered in baseball. Was named the 2019 Skyline Conference Player of the Year and selected All-State and All-League as an infielder. Batted .509 as a sophomore• Born in Grants Pass, Ore. - Son of Becky and Mark Vidlak. Has three brothers: Nate, Max, and Titus. Has one sister, Sofia. - On the Honor Roll and National Honor Society at Hidden Valley High School. Maintained a 4.029-grade point average in high school. - Coaches and referees youth sports in his spare time. Intends to study education and would like to be a college football coach after his playing career - Chose Oregon State “because it was the best overall fit for me. Oregon State gives me the opportunity to play football for my home state university while getting an education.”

JAKE BLAIR FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Jon Eagle. Helped lead Camas to a 4A state title as a junior and was named an All-League at quarterback. - Earned the 2019 Mark Rego Leadership Award for the Clark County chapter of the National Football Foundation. - Was 68-for-103 (66 percent) passing as a junior, throwing for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also rushed for 200 yards• Completed 49 passes as a sophomore, throwing for 697 yards and five touchdowns - Also lettered in baseball, playing shortstop. - Son of Kris and John Blair. Has one brother, Zach. Father, John, played college baseball at Portland State. - Intends to study business at Oregon State. Has been a scholar-athlete every year at Camas High School. Also named Camas/Washougal Rotary Student of the Month. - Chose Oregon State because “I like the campus, Corvallis, the football coaching staff and the program as a whole.”

Running Back

DAMIR COLLINS FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5-foot-9, 186-pounds - Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 25 running back nationally and is ranked three stars by Rivals. Letterwinner for head coach Houston Lillard. Played in 10 games as a junior, totaling 2,543 rushing yards on 218 carries (11.3 YPC) with 27 touchdowns. Rushed for 100 yards in all 10 games, averaging 245.3 YPG• Named Second-Team All-State 6A after his junior season - First-Team All-League by the Portland Interscholastic League as a junior. Also caught eight passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. - Ran 144 times as a sophomore, finishing with 1,391 yards (9.7 YPC) with 10 touchdowns. Ran for 100 yards six times, averaged 173.9 yards per game, and was named First-Team All-League by the PIL after his sophomore season. - Intends to study sports medicine at Oregon State - Chose Oregon State because “it’s the best fit for me all around.”

Wide Receiver

JIMMY VALSIN FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com & was ranked as one of the top 100 players in the state of Texas. - Letterwinner for head coach Danny DeArman. Helped Bowie to a 7-1 record as a senior• Earned all-district honors as a junior. - Caught 33 passes for 670 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019• Helped guide Bowie to an 8-4 record as a junior. Also lettered in track (100 meters, 200 meters, and relays). - Son of Karshena and Jimmy Valsin Jr. Has two brothers, Franklin and Kelby. Cousin, Kary Vincent Jr., plays college football at LSU. - Intends to study business administration and sports administration at Oregon State. Chose Oregon State because “I felt it was the best place for me moving forward.”

Tight End

J.T. BYRNE FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-6, 238-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Golden Anderson. During his high school career, has been named First-Team All-State (all-purpose), Second-Team All-State (tight end), First-Team All-County, and twice First-Team All-League. Selected to the Monterey County All-Decade Team. - Team captain as both a junior and senior. Played tight end, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end, and quarterback during his high school career. - Made 48 catches for 636 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Added 31 carries for 125 yards and six scores. Also passes for 560 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, recorded 7.5 sacks with four forced fumbles. - As a sophomore, caught 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Also ran the ball 31 times for 268 yards and four scores. Passed for 260 yards and five touchdowns. Made 29 tackles with four tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. - Made seven receptions his freshman season, totaling 54 yards. Totaled 27 tackles with one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, two interceptions, and three tackles for loss. - Also lettered in basketball and baseball. All-State in basketball. Also earned First-Team All-League and League MVP honors in hoops and was the conference’s scoring champion three times. - Born in Baltimore, Md. Son of Marilyn and Tom Byrne. Has one sister, Caroline. - Intends to study business administration at Oregon State. Would like to work in the front office as a general manager after his playing career. Four-time honor roll honoree in high school. Earned the Leadership Award and was top 25 in his class. - Twice named Citizen of the Year. Has been active in the community, participating in Dorothy’s Soup Kitchen, beach cleanups, and the Empty Bowls project• - Chose Oregon State because “I love the coaching staff, I fell in love with the campus when I visited, and I feel like it will give me the best chance to propel my future in the right direction.”

Offensive Line

HENRY BUCKLES FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: N/A - Letterwinner for head coach Caleb Sperry. Has started every game since his freshman season at left guard. - Has also lettered in track and field and is the reigning state champion in the shot put. - Son of Danielle and Garmin Buckle. Has one sister Alexandra. Member of the National Honor Society in high school. - Intends to study biology at Oregon State. - Chose Oregon State because of “the location and the great coaching staff.”

Defensive Line

OMARION FA'AMOE FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-2, 270-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com. Ranked as one of the top 15 players in the state of Utah• Letterwinner for head coach Olosa’a Solovi. - Played defensive end, defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and offensive guard at West High School. Helped West High School to a 9-3 record as a senior. - Recorded 48 tackles in 2020, with 7.5 tackles for loss. Added 2.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries. - Posted 38 tackles as a sophomore, totaling 10 tackles for loss and one sack. - Son of Sonia and Toele Fa’amoe. Has two brothers, Owen and Oakland. Has one sister, Kylie. Intends to study teaching at Oregon State. Would like to become a teacher after his playing career

Linebacker

EASTON MASCARENAS FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot, 225-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com. Letterwinner for head coach Chad Johnson. - Earned League MVP as well as First-Team All-League honors as a junior. Also named team MVP. - Posted 91 tackles as a junior along with 17 tackles for loss. Added 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery. - Also finished with 91 tackles as a sophomore. Added seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception- Named Second-Team All-League as a sophomore. Has also lettered in track and field, earning all-league honors in the 100 meters and the shot put. - Son of Toni and Junior Arnold. Has three brothers: Alijah, Akili, and Jet. Has two sisters, Aliese and Payton. - Brother, Akili, is a current defensive back for the Beavers. Intends to study business at Oregon State. Would like to go into real estate and commercial real estate after his playing career. - Has maintained at least a 3.5-grade point average in high school and is a member of the Honor Roll• Participates in community service via a club at his school that helps the homeless - Chose Oregon State because “it felt like the perfect fit for me and I want to be a part of what they have been building there.”

SEMISI SALUNI FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-4, 252-pounds - Originally signed with Oregon State in February 2018 but went on a two-year LDS Mission. A three-year starter at linebacker for head coach Ben Ballard. - All-league selection on defense and honorable mention on the offensive side of the ball. Made 43 tackles as a senior in 2017, recording seven tackles for a loss. Also finished with four sacks. Offensively, finished with a team-best 31 receptions for 625 yards 20.2 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns - Earned an invitation to the Poly Bowl in Carson, Calif. - Also lettered in baseball, playing first base• - Chose Oregon State “because of the way I was treated there. The players and coaches treated me like family, and the surroundings felt like home.”

Jake Parrella - 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker JAKE PARELLLA FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: No change - Letterwinner for head coach Frank Petroff. - Played outside linebacker as well as a tight end and wide receiver in high school. - Credited with 44 tackles as a junior, adding 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumble, and three defensive touchdowns. Offensively, caught 22 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. - Also lettered in basketball. Earned second-team all-conference honors in basketball as a junior. Born in San Diego, Calif. - Son of Leigh and John Parrella Father, John, was a defensive tackle in the NFL from 1993-2004 for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, and Oakland Raiders. - Has three brothers, Zach, Alex, and Caleb. Has one sister, Grace. Alex played college football at South Dakota State and Zach played football at Hastings College. Caleb played collegiate rugby at Northern Michigan. - Intends to major in business and sports management at Oregon State. Would like to go into coaching after his playing career - Chose Oregon State because of “the coaching staff.”

