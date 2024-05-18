PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Jacob Kmatz scattered four hits and a run in six innings and No. 6 Oregon State claimed the series over No. 14 Arizona with a 16-1 win over the Wildcats Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

With the win, Oregon State moved into first place in the Pac-12 Conference, half a game ahead of Arizona. Saturday’s series finale will determine the 2024 Pac-12 regular season champion.

Kmatz struck out eight and stymied the Wildcats, allowing only a run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice. He posted his fifth quality start of the season and improved to 6-2 on the year.

Kmatz was backed by an Oregon State (41-12 overall, 19-9 Pac-12) that tallied 16 hits off six Arizona pitchers. The Beavers jumped on the board first with two runs in the first, then went ahead 4-0 in the second.

Wilson Weber and Easton Talt drove in solo runs in the fifth to go ahead 6-0, and broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Gavin Turley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Brady Kasper singled in two Weber reached on a fielder’s choice.

Talt, who ended the day with three RBI, capped a three-run seventh with a two-run single.

Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit. Kasper and Mason Guerra led the Beavers with three apiece while Travis Bazzana doubled twice. Talt and Jabin Trosky both had two-hit efforts.

Arizona’s (32-20, 19-10) Clark Candiotti gave up eight hits and six runs in five innings of work. He took the loss to fall to 6-3 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State and Arizona conclude their three-game series and the regular season Saturday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Travis Bazzana broke the Oregon State career record for doubles with his 50th as the Beavers’ leadoff batter in the first. He broke the record previously held by Chris Biles.

• The double pushed Bazzana to 177 total bases on the season, also a record. He surpassed Jacob Melton, who had 175.

• The Beavers did not hit a home run for the first time in 10 games. Friday’s game marked just the seventh this season without a home run.

• Oregon State scored double-digit runs for the ninth time in conference play. Five have come in the last six games.

• The win pushed Oregon State into first place for the first time since April 14.

• OSU has drawn 16 walks in the first two games of the series against an Arizona pitching staff that came into the series with the fewest walks issued in the conference.

OSU Athletics