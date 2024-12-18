Where Oregon State MBB Ranks In Latest NCAA NET Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Hosting Maalik Murphy | Beavers Land UCF OL Keyon Cox | QB Hotboard V3.0 | Transfer Analysis: OL JT Hand | Beavers In The NFL: Week 15 Recap | Beavers Land WC DL Transfer

Following a win over Sacramento State to improve to 8-2 on the season, the Oregon State men's basketball team also took a jump in the NCAA NET Rankings, moving up to 36th after previously being 42nd...

The FULL NET RANKINGS CAN BE FOUND HERE

The Beavers and head coach Wayne Tinkle are off to a good start this season, sitting at 8-2 with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, Idaho, UC Irvine, and Sacramento State and losses to Oregon and North Texas.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Oregon State is back in action over Christmas at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii, facing Charleston on Dec. 22nd on ESPN at 12 p.m.