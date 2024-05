PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Adley Rutschman called game...

The former Oregon State standout and Baltimore Orioles catcher had a signature moment in an already impressive 2024 campaign with a walk-off, two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays to give the O's a 3-2 win.

Rutschman's impressive third season with Baltimore continues as he has firmly established himself as one of the premier two-way catchers in the game.

The walk-off home run was Rutschman's ninth of the season and fourth in the last three games. He's tied for 15th in the MLB in total home runs and his batting average of .314 ranks 13th in the majors.