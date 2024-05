Oregon State has picked up the second commitment of their 2025 recruiting class as Vancouver, Washington native and Skyview standout offensive tackle Noah Thomas has committed to the Beavers.

Thomas's commitment to the Beavers comes just 10 days after he was extended an offer by the program. The Beavers were the first FBS offer for Thomas, he also held offers from Wagner and Portland State in his recruitment.

