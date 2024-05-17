PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Aiden May held his former team to six hits and two runs in seven innings and Gavin Turley drove in four runs on the strength of a third-inning home run as No. 7 Oregon State defeated No. 14 Arizona, 9-2, Thursday night at Hi Corbett Field.

Brady Kasper also homered and Oregon State opened the three-game series by tallying 14 hits, six of which went for extra bases. The Beavers improved to 40-12 on the year and moved into half a game behind Arizona at 18-9 in Pac-12 Conference play.

May, who lettered for the Wildcats (32-19, 19-9) last season, struck out seven in his fifth quality start of the season. The righty struck out the side in his final inning of work, and improved to 6-0 with the win.

May’s two runs allowed, only one of which was earned, were the first since April 19. He lowered his earned run average to 2.59 overall, and 2.37 in league play.

Turley opened the Beavers’ five-run third inning with his 18th home run of the season. Kasper went deep a few batters later and Jabin Trosky made it a 5-0 Beaver lead with a single. All five runs during the frame came with two out, and eight of the nine on the night came with two down.

Arizona got one run back in the third, but the Beavers tacked on one in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Trosky drove home his second run of the night on a single in the fifth, then watched as Elijah Hainline doubled in a run in the sixth.

Turley capped OSU’s scoring with a two-run single in the seventh.

Eight of the Beavers’ nine starters picked up a hit. Turley, Kasper, Hainline, Trosky, Dallas Macias and Travis Bazzana all had two.

Jackson Kent, Arizona’s starter, was chased after three innings. He allowed six hits and five runs to drop to 3-3 on the year.

Next Up

The teams continue the three-game series Friday night at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT. It will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Travis Bazzana tied the Oregon State career record for doubles. He has 49 for his career after tallying two Thursday, equaling Chris Biles (2000-03).

• Bazzana also drew two walks, extending his all-time lead to 172. He has 68 for the season, eight shy of Adley Rutschman’s single-season mark of 76 in 2019.

• Turley’s 18th home run of the year – in the third – moved him into sole possession of fourth in a year at OSU. He’s one shy of Trevor Larnach (2018) for third and three behind Jim Wilson (1982) for second.

• Turley drove in four runs to give him 68 on the year, fifth most in a single-season at OSU.

• May won his 11th game at the Division I level.

• May is now 8-2 all-time in conference play.

• May is also now 3-0 away from home this season.

• OSU drew seven walks, equaling a season-high by an Arizona opponent.

