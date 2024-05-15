With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team set to face Arizona for the final regular series of the season, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Travis Bazzana broke the Oregon State career record with his 239th hit in Sunday's game. He is now OSU's career record holder for hits, runs, home runs, walks, stolen bases and total bases. He's two shy of equaling the record for walks.

- Oregon State is assured of its 13th consecutive winning record in conference play, dating back to 2011. The Beavers have won 17 or more league games in 11 of those 13 seasons.

- OSU is one win shy of its third consecutive 40-win season. The Beavers have hit the 40-win mark 11 times entering 2024, all since 2005. Pat Casey won 40 or more nine times from 2005 to 2018.

- Oregon State's 109 home runs lead the Pac-12 by 17 over No. 2 Arizona State. OSU also ranks seventh nationally, one shy of sixth.

- The 109 home runs are a single-season record for the Beavers, surpassing last season's high mark of 89. OSU has hit 26 home runs in seven games in the month of May.

- The Beavers have tallied 458 runs overall this year, good for 12th nationally. The team's single-season record is 518 scored over 68 games in 2018.

- Aiden May, Thursday's probable starter, has thrown 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. He has lowered his ERA over that stretch to 2.77, best in the Pac-12.

- May made 16 starts for Arizona last season, going 5-3 with a 6.33 ERA.

- Wilson Weber is on a four-game hit streak and is 8-for-18 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

- Brady Kasper has 13 RBI during a four-game hit streak. He is 8-for-17 and has three home runs over that stretch.

- Gavin Turley tallied two hits Sunday and became the second Beaver with 20 multi-hit games this season. Bazzana has 23.

- OSU is 12-6 when scoring first away from home.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2024 Scholarship Chart | Beavers Add Cal Transfer Andy Alfieri | Baseball In The Ranks | Beavers Sweep Bruins | Pac-12 To Be Featured On CW