Preview: Oregon State Baseball Wraps Up Regular Season At Arizona
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team set to face Arizona for the final regular series of the season, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
MORE: Pac-12 To Be Featured On CW | 2024 Scholarship Chart | Beavers Add Cal Transfer Andy Alfieri | Baseball In The Ranks | Beavers Sweep Bruins
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Thursday 6:05 p.m. RHP Aiden May (5-0, 2.77) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (3-2, 3.12)
Friday 6:05 p.m.RHP Jacob Kmatz (5-2, 3.65) vs. RHP Clark Candiotti (6-2, 3.01)
Saturday 6:05 p.m. RHP Eric Segura (6-1, 4.84) vs. RHP Cam Walty (8-1, 2.83)
TV - Pac-12 Networks
Radio - Beaver Sports Radio Network
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Travis Bazzana broke the Oregon State career record with his 239th hit in Sunday's game. He is now OSU's career record holder for hits, runs, home runs, walks, stolen bases and total bases. He's two shy of equaling the record for walks.
- Oregon State is assured of its 13th consecutive winning record in conference play, dating back to 2011. The Beavers have won 17 or more league games in 11 of those 13 seasons.
- OSU is one win shy of its third consecutive 40-win season. The Beavers have hit the 40-win mark 11 times entering 2024, all since 2005. Pat Casey won 40 or more nine times from 2005 to 2018.
- Oregon State's 109 home runs lead the Pac-12 by 17 over No. 2 Arizona State. OSU also ranks seventh nationally, one shy of sixth.
- The 109 home runs are a single-season record for the Beavers, surpassing last season's high mark of 89. OSU has hit 26 home runs in seven games in the month of May.
- The Beavers have tallied 458 runs overall this year, good for 12th nationally. The team's single-season record is 518 scored over 68 games in 2018.
- Aiden May, Thursday's probable starter, has thrown 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. He has lowered his ERA over that stretch to 2.77, best in the Pac-12.
- May made 16 starts for Arizona last season, going 5-3 with a 6.33 ERA.
- Wilson Weber is on a four-game hit streak and is 8-for-18 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
- Brady Kasper has 13 RBI during a four-game hit streak. He is 8-for-17 and has three home runs over that stretch.
- Gavin Turley tallied two hits Sunday and became the second Beaver with 20 multi-hit games this season. Bazzana has 23.
- OSU is 12-6 when scoring first away from home.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: 2024 Scholarship Chart | Beavers Add Cal Transfer Andy Alfieri | Baseball In The Ranks | Beavers Sweep Bruins | Pac-12 To Be Featured On CW
Arizona Quick Hits
- The Wildcats 2024 weekend rotation, consisting primarily of left-hander Jackson Kent along with right-handers Clark Candiotti and Cam Walty, has posted a 3.31 ERA this season, the seventh-best mark in the nation and the second-best among Power Five programs according to data from FridayStarters.com. That number improves when only looking at Pac-12 Conference games, where the Arizona big three have posted a remarkable 3.04 ERA.
-Kent, Candiotti, and Walty have been arguably the strongest in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The trio has combined to make 37 starts this season, 18 of which have registered as quality starts (6.0+ IP, three or fewer ER allowed) and 33 of which have lasted five or more innings. Between them they have posted a 3.03 ERA (73ERx217.0IP) in their 37 starts; the number remains impressive with a 3.04 ERA (54ERx160.0IP) across their 27 Pac-12 starts.
- The Wildcats have combined to steal 45 bases in 50 games this season, their most since the 2017 team swiped 49 bags across 59 games. Outfielder Emilio Corona leads the team with 14 stolen bases, a mark that ranks tied for fourth in the Pac-12. Corona's 14 steals are the most in a single-season by a Wildcat since Kevin Newman posted 22 steals in 2015; In total, nine different Wildcats have logged stolen bases this season, with Corona (14), Easton Breyfogle (7), Brendan Summerhill (7), and Mason White (5) all having stolen five or more.
- Arizona's pitching staff has excelled this season under first-year pitching coach Kevin Vance. Under Vance's leadership the Wildcats have posted the 11th-best ERA in the nation, a 4.14 mark that also leads the Pac-12 and ranks fourth among Power Five programs. Arizona's pitching staff has limited walks to the tune of just 119 free passes, the fewest in the nation and 22 fewer than second-place UT Arlington (141). The Wildcats enter the weekend as the best staff in the nation in fewest walks per nine innings (2.41) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.69). Arizona also ranks 24th in the nation with a 1.36 WHIP.
- Sophomore infielder Mason White, the Wildcats everyday shortstop this season, currently leads the team and ranks tied for second in the Pac-12 with 17 home runs. Dating back through the 1998 season (StatCrew era), no Arizona shortstop has hit more home runs in a single season. He is just one home run shy of breaking into the Wildcats all-time single-season leaderboard.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
6th
|
Baseball America
|
8th
|
Perfect Game
|
4th
|
NCBWA
|
6th
|
USA Today
|
6th
Pac-12 Standings
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson