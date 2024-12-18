Oregon State hosting Duke quarterback transfer Maalik Murphy

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

As first reported on the BeaversEdge boards, the Oregon State Beavers are currently hosting one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks on campus.

Duke quarterback transfer Maalik Murphy, who transferred away from Durham after one season is currently visiting the Beavers. Murphy is ranked by Rivals as the No. 19 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 quarterback.

MORE: Beavers Land UCF OL Keyon Cox | QB Hotboard V3.0 | Transfer Analysis: OL JT Hand | Beavers In The NFL: Week 15 Recap | Beavers Land WC DL Transfer | BYU TE Transfer Schedules Visit | Offseason Movement Tracker | 2025 Scholarship Chart | 3 MBB Takeaways