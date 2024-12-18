Oregon State hosting Duke quarterback transfer Maalik Murphy

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
As first reported on the BeaversEdge boards, the Oregon State Beavers are currently hosting one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks on campus.
Duke quarterback transfer Maalik Murphy, who transferred away from Durham after one season is currently visiting the Beavers. Murphy is ranked by Rivals as the No. 19 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 quarterback.
This fall for Duke, Murphy completed 254-of-421 passing attempts for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions. He averaged 244.4 yards per game and owned a quarterback rating of 133.5.
Quarterback is the Beavers' top priority in the transfer portal this offseason after seeing three different quarterbacks start in 2024. As a program, the Beavers quarterbacks completed 216-of-360 passing attempts for 2,417 yards and seven touchdowns to 11 interceptions. The Beavers averaged just 201.4 passing yards per game.
