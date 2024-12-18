Oregon State RB Coach Thomas Ford Hired As Idaho HC

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray will be looking to replace their running backs coach as Thomas Ford was hired as the Idaho head coach on Wednesday afternoon.

Ford returns to Moscow where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as Idaho's special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

He's developed a strong recruiting acumen in the Pacific Northwest, something no doubt appealing to the Vandals as they replaced Jason Eck, who was hired by New Mexico to replace Bronco Mendenhall, who was hired by Utah State.

In 2024, Ford oversaw a Beaver ground attack that racked up 2,270 yards, led by Anthony Hankerson who had 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The running back coach spot has been a bit of a revolving door for the Beavers in recent seasons, as they'll be looking to replace a coach for the third straight offseason.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have an RB coach hotboard going up soon and much more...