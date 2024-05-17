PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Take G1 vs Zona | Adley Rutschman's Walk-Off Homer | Beavers Add 2025 OL Noah Thomas | Baseball Postseason Projections | Beavers Set To Face Arizona

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball is headed back to Arlington in 2025.

The Beavers will participate in the 2025 College Baseball Series benefitting Shriners Children’s from Feb. 28-March 2. Oregon State will take on Auburn, Baylor and Ohio State at Globe Life Field, home to MLB’s Texas Rangers.

Oregon State played four games at Globe Life in 2024, going 3-1. The Beavers defeated Texas Tech in a midweek battle, and Michigan and Oklahoma State on the weekend event. OSU dropped a one-run ballgame to Arkansas as well.

OSU Athletics