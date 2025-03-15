Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down Santa Clara 8-0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Dax Whitney threw five scoreless innings and Wilson Weber drove in three runs to lead eighth-ranked Oregon State to an 8-0 win over Santa Clara Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The game was called in the seventh after a consistent rain worsened. Easton Talt singled on a popup to second and after a short delay, the game was called in the Beavers’ (14-3) favor.

Whitney held Santa Clara (8-8) hitless over five innings to pick up his second win of the season. He walked three and struck out five. Whitney was backed by Zach Edwards, who struck out a season-best four in two innings of work. He did not issue a walk and allowed one hit.

Santa Clara starter Max Bayles held Oregon State hitless through three innings but the Beaver bats got going in the fourth. OSU scored first on a bunt single by Canon Reeder. The club added to the lead on run-scoring singles by Talt and Weber.

A four-run sixth inning put the Beavers’ in the driver’s seat. Weber drove home his second and third runs of the game on a single, then watched as AJ Singer made it 6-0 on a sacrifice fly. Weber scored the Beavers’ seventh run of the game on a Trent Caraway double.

Bayles took the loss after allowing five hits and three runs in five innings. He is 1-2 on the year.

Talt, Weber and Gavin Turley all recorded two hits as the Beavers, as a team, finished with nine on the night.

Next Up

Oregon State wraps up weekend action Sunday against Grand Canyon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. Watch it live on KOIN, the KOIN+ app and Pac-12 Insider on Amazon, Plex and other applications. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Oregon State has yet to allow a first-inning run through the first 17 games of the season. The Beavers, who did not score in the first Saturday, have scored 15 in the first.

• Whitney has struck out 35 batters in his first 23 innings of work this season. Opponents have 16 hits and have drawn 10 walks off of him.

• Oregon State’s starting pitchers have held opponents to just one earned run in 35 1/3 innings – a 0.25 ERA - through the first seven games at home this season. The staff has given up 23 hits and 10 walks for a 0.93 WHIP while also striking out 37.

• The starters, in March: six earned runs in 43 innings, an ERA of 1.26. The starters have scattered 30 hits and 15 walks with 48 strikeouts.

• The Beavers scored three runs in the fourth and have out-scored opponents, 24-9, in the frame this season.

• Weber recorded his third multi-RBI game of the season.

• The Beavers’ shutout was Oregon State’s fourth of the season and 22nd under Mitch Canham and Rich Dorman since 2020.

• Edwards struck out a season-best four batters in his fifth relief appearance of the season. He has nine in 5 2/3 innings this season.

• Oregon State tallied at least six runs for the 11th time in 17 games this season. OSU is 10-1 when doing so.

