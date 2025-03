WATCH: Oregon State WBB WCC Tournament Celebration + Interviews

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Check out video from Oregon State women's basketball's return to Corvallis following the WCC Championship win over Portland to punch their NCAA ticket, plus interviews from head coach Scott Rueck, AJ Marotte, Kennedie Shuler, and Catarina Ferreira via our very own Ryan Harlan!

