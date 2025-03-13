Arizona LB Beau Jandreau locks in official visit with Oregon State

Recently offered linebacker Beau Jandreau (Hamilton - AZ) has locked in an official visit with Oregon State.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker will be on campus May 2 for his official visit. It is one of five official visits that he has scheduled in his recruitment, also taking trips to Cal (May 29), USC (June 6), Oregon (June 14), and Oklahoma (June 20).

Oregon State is one of Jandreau's newest offers, extending one a little over two weeks ago. He also holds notable offers from Arizona, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP, and Washington. Notably, Jandreau received his offer directly from head coach Trent Bray.

This past season for Hamilton High School, Jandreau was dominant in his six games played, recording 90 tackles—an average of 14.8 tackles per game. He also had three sacks and one interception on the season.

Jandreau is the second linebacker to schedule an official visit to Oregon State this cycle, joining Arlington, Texas native Bryson Castile. Castile will be visiting the Gophers the weekend of June 6.