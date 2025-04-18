Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down CSUN 13-8

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Gavin Turley hit two home runs and Wilson Weber set a career-high with five hits as sixth-ranked Oregon State defeated CSUN, 13-8, Thursday night at Hiegert Field.

Turley went deep in the first and seventh innings, driving in four, while Weber went 5-for-6 with two doubles and a run batted in.

AJ Singer also had four hits for the Beavers, who recorded 16 on the night, nine of which went for extra bases. Turley had three hits and Oregon State (28-7), which won its eighth consecutive game, drew 10 walks.

Turley got the Beavers on the board first with a two-run blast in the first, and watched as OSU went up 3-0 thanks to a Weber double. The Matadors equaled it at three in the bottom half of the frame, but Aiva Arquette hit his 12th long ball of the season in the second to put Oregon State up for good.

Singer highlighted a four-run third with a two-run single and the Beavers’ lead became six, 9-3.

CSUN (8-25), however, scored four in the fourth, chasing Oregon State starter Nelson Keljo after 4 2/3 innings of work. Eric Segura came on and was able to get the final out of the frame.

Jacob Krieg hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it a 10-7 OSU lead, which was followed by Turley’s second home run of the game in the seventh.

The Beavers hit three doubles in a two-run eighth for the six-run lead.

Keljo worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Segura got the win after finishing off the game with 4 1/3 innings of work, improving to 6-1 on the year. The righty struck out eight, equaling a career-high and allowed two runs and two hits.

Max Mendes started and took the loss for CSUN, allowing seven hits and eight runs in 2 2/3 innings. He is 2-3 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State and CSUN continue the series Friday afternoon in Northridge. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

• Aiva Arquette’s home run extended his hit streak to eight games.

• Gavin Turley had the sixth game by the Beavers this season with at least two home runs.

• OSU improved to 6-0 in its road trip away from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

• The Beavers are now 8-3 in true road games and 17-6 away from home this season.

• OSU improved to 8-1 in the month of April.

• Turley is a home run shy of equaling Travis Bazzana’s Oregon State record. Turley’s 44 are 10 ahead of No. 3 Joe Gerber (1997-2000) and Andy Jarvis (2000-03).

• Turley also drove in four runs and has 161 for his career. He’s four shy of tying Bazzana for fifth at OSU.

• Wilson Weber’s previous high for hits was three four times, most recently on March 11 of this season against Washington State.

• The Beavers nine extra-base hits tied a season high. OSU previously hit nine on March 29 at Nebraska when posting a school-record eight home runs.

• The team’s six doubles, meanwhile, also equaled a season-best, previously set March 7 against San Diego.

• Oregon State has 20 doubles and 17 home runs in 11 road games this season.

• AJ Singer tallied his second four-hit effort during the trip. His first came April 12 at Cal State Fullerton.

• OSU’s eight-game win streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in the nation.

