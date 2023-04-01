PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Hoops: Who Are The Beavers Targeting In The Portal? | Adley Rutschman Goes 5-For-5 In Debut | Target Profile: RB Devin Green | Beavers In The MLB | OSU Target Profile: RB Jason Brown | Updated Scholarship Chart | OSU Baseball By The Numbers | Beavers Add '23 JUCO CB Drake Vickers

SEATTLE – Oregon State baseball took both games of a doubleheader Saturday at Husky Ballpark, defeating Washington, 6-3 and 5-1, to claim the series.

With the win, the Beavers have won a school-record 13 games against the Huskies, as well as 10 consecutive games at Husky Ballpark.

Oregon State improved to 18-9 on the year and 5-6 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Huskies are 17-8 overall and 4-4 in Pac-12 play.

Game 1: Oregon State 6, Washington 3

Trent Sellers picked up the win after going five full in his seventh start of the season. The righty scattered six hits and three runs while striking out nine.

Mikey Kane put the Beavers up first with a two-run single in the first. UW got one back in the bottom half of the inning, but OSU scored the next two – including on a Brady Kasper solo home run in the fourth – before the Huskies pulled to within one with two in the fourth.

Kasper drove home a run on a single in the eighth, then watched as Travis Bazzana doubled home a run in the ninth.

Kane, Bazzana and Kasper all had two hits for the Beavers, who recorded 10 as a team.

Washington’s Kiefer Lord took the loss to drop to 3-2 on the year. The Washington starter allowed six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Sellers improved to 4-2 with the win. Ian Lawson and Ryan Brown combined for four scoreless innings of relief. Lawson struck out six in three and Brown came on in the ninth for his fifth save of the year.

Game 2: Oregon State 5, Washington 1

Bazzana hit a second-inning grand slam and Garret Forrester hit a solo shot in the fourth to send the Beavers to the game two victory.

The two were in support of OSU starter Jacob Kmatz, who held the Huskies to three hits and a walk with one run in 6 1/3 innings. He earned the win after striking out six, and improved to 2-4 this season.

Bazzana put the Beavers on the board with his second home run of the season. The sophomore hit the first pitch he saw from Washington starter Stu Flesland III over the fence in right. Flesland III eventually took the loss, dropping to 3-1, after allowing four hits and four runs with four walks in two innings.

Forrester pushed the Beavers to a 5-0 lead when he hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth.

Washington put one on when Johnny Tincher homered in the home half of the fourth. But that was the only damage against Kmatz and three OSU relievers.

Next Up

Oregon State and Washington conclude the three-game series Sunday at Husky Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Bazzana batted leadoff in game one. It was the second time this season he batted leadoff; the first came in the season opener against New Mexico.

- Bazzana’s grand slam in the second game was the third of the season by the Beavers, joining Tanner Smith and Ruben Cedillo.

- The Beavers’ 13-game win streak is the most against any conference opponent. Previously OSU had won 12 straight against California from 2011-15 and Stanford from 2012-16.

- Oregon State has held Washington to 35 runs during the 13-game win streak. The Beavers has limited the Huskies to two or less runs in six of the 13 games.

- The Beavers, meanwhile, have scored 96 runs during the 13-game win streak.

- With the doubleheader sweep, OSU has now won nine consecutive series over the Huskies dating back to the 2014 season. Five of those series have taken place in Seattle.

- OSU is now 92-113-2 in Seattle against Washington.

- OSU has also now won 253 games all-time against the Huskies, the most against any one opponent in the program’s history.

- Brown’s save in game one was the 14th of his career, and is now in seventh place in the Oregon State record books.

- Lawson equaled a career and season high with six strikeouts in the first game. He also struck out six in three scoreless against UC Santa Barbara in Surprise, Ariz.

- Sellers has 33 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings in Pac-12 Conference play.

- Sellers leads the Pac-12 with 59 strikeouts on the year after recording nine against the Huskies.

- Kmatz equaled a career-long with 6 1/3 innings of work in game two. He also threw 6 1/3 innings last season against the Huskies.

- Kmatz has 14 strikeouts in his last 11 2/3 innings of work, against California and now the Huskies.

- Oregon State is now 13-4 when scoring first.

OSU Athletics