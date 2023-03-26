Oregon State picks up JUCO commitment from CB Drake Vickers
Oregon State has picked up a late class of 2023 commitment from JUCO cornerback Drake Vickers. Vickers's commitment comes just days after picking up an offer from the program. The Pasadena City College standout also was on a visit earlier this month to Corvallis and is expected to be on campus in June.
"Oregon State was the place for me because it was the one school where I felt wanted," he told BeaversEdge. "Playing corner for the first time last season, I knew I had a long road of development to go. The coaches at Oregon State really saw the potential I had and were willing to believe in me and how high my ceiling is," he added.
Vickers, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback is coming off a quality freshman season, recording 26 total tackles as well as two interceptions and two additional pass breakups.
During his quick recruitment, Vickers talked frequently with cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins and secondary coach Blue Adams. "Both the corners and secondary coaches have been constantly in communication with me," he said about his relationships with the staff. "Other schools that we're interested in me I wouldn't hear back for weeks. It made the connection feel really genuine between us."
