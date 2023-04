PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Target Profile: RB Devin Green | Beavers In The MLB | OSU Target Profile: RB Jason Brown | Updated Scholarship Chart | OSU Baseball By The Numbers | Beavers Add '23 JUCO CB Drake Vickers | 5 2024 Prospects We Could Soon FutureCast To OSU

Former Oregon State standout Adley Rutschman made history for the Baltimore Orioles on opening day at Fenway Park against the Red Sox...

With a 5-for-5 performance, including five hits, a first-inning home run, a walk, and four RBIs, Rutschman became the first catcher with five hits on opening day since at least 1900. In other words, no other catcher in MLB history has accomplished that feat in at least 123 years...

Rutschman and the Orioles continue their series against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday...