Oregon State Beavers In The MLB: Who's Rostered On Opening Day?
With MLB opening day upon us, BeaversEdge takes a look at which former Beavers are playing in the bigs...
P Matt Boyd - Detroit Tigers - OSU 2010-13
OF Michael Conforto - San Francisco Giants - OSU 2012-14
P Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays - OSU 2015-17
OF Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians - 2016-18
IF Nick Madrigal - Chicago Cubs - OSU 2016-18
OF Trevor Larnach - Minnesota Twins - OSU 2016-18
C Adley Rutschman - Baltimore Orioles - OSU 2017-19
