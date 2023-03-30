News More News
Oregon State Beavers In The MLB: Who's Rostered On Opening Day?

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With MLB opening day upon us, BeaversEdge takes a look at which former Beavers are playing in the bigs...

P Matt Boyd - Detroit Tigers - OSU 2010-13

OF Michael Conforto - San Francisco Giants - OSU 2012-14

P Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays - OSU 2015-17

OF Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians - 2016-18

IF Nick Madrigal - Chicago Cubs - OSU 2016-18

OF Trevor Larnach - Minnesota Twins - OSU 2016-18

C Adley Rutschman - Baltimore Orioles - OSU 2017-19

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

