Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the Oregon State baseball team (15-9, 3-6 Pac-12) fresh off a conference series win over California, BeaversEdge takes a look at the numbers and stats that define this squad so far in 2023...
TEAM
- Oregon State has had the second-most at-bats in the Pac-12 with 798 this season.
- OSU is seventh in the conference in total hits, with 211.
- The Beavers have hit 42 doubles this year, good for seventh-best in the P12.
- OSU is eighth in the conference in home runs with 24.
- The Beavers are eighth in the P12 in RBIs with 141.
- Oregon State leads the conference in total walks drawn with 146 on the season, over 20 more than the next closest team. Those 146 walks are tied for 12th-best nationally.
- The Beavers have struck out the most in the P12, with 221 on the year...
- OSU is tied for third in the conference with 25 stolen bases.
- The Beavers are ninth in the P12 with a batting average of .264.
- Oregon State's on-base percentage ranks seventh in the conference at .387.
- OSU's slugging percentage ranks ninth in the P12 at .417.
- Oregon State's pitching staff has surrendered 186 hits this season, seventh-best in the conference.
- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the second-fewest runs in the conference with 91 on the year. Of those 91, 79 were earned, which is good for third-best.
- The Beavers have walked 79 batters, which is good for fifth-best in the conference.
- Oregon State is second in the P12 in total strikeouts tallied by the pitching staff with 237 on the year. Those 237 rank 31st-best nationally...
- The Beavers are fourth in the conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 10.11...
- OSU is tied for the Pac-12 lead in home runs allowed, with just 12 surrendered this year.
- Oregon State's ERA of 3.37 is good for second-best in the P12 (UCLA).
- The Beavers are third in the conference in fielding percentage at .978.
- The Beavers are tied for the conference lead in double plays turned with 20 this year.
Individual
- Travis Bazzana and Micah McDowell are tied for 12th in the conference in total hits this season, with 29 each...
- Bazzana is tied for the conference lead in doubles with 10...
- Bazzana is third in triples with two on the year.
- Gavin Turley leads Oregon State with five home runs on the season... Those five ranks tied for 14th in the P12...
- Bazzana leads OSU with 18 RBI (T-22nd) while Garret Forrester has 16 (T-33rd)...
- Forrester (24) and Bazzana (23) are 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the conference in total walks... Forrester is 17th nationally while Bazzana is 22nd...
- Gavin Turley (16, 11th) and Mikey Kane (14, 16th) are also inside the top 20 in the conference in walks...
- Turley is tied for the second-most strikeouts this season with 30, while Bazzana checks in tied for 11th with 23...
- Bazzana is tied for seventh in the P12 with six stolen bases on the year...
- Bazzana ranks 18th in the conference in batting average at .345 while McDowell checks in at No. 21 with an average of .341... Kane (.306) and Forrester (.300) are the only other hitters hitting over .300...
- Bazzana ranks fourth in OBP (.491) while Forrester (.464) and McDowell (.456) are 14th and 16th, respectively.
- Forrester, Brady Kasper, McDowell, and Tanner Smith all boast a perfect fielding percentage this season...
- Trent Sellers leads the Pac-12 in strikeouts with 50 on the season... Those 50 rank 14th nationally...
- Sellers also leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings, tallying 15.70, nearly two full points higher than the next closest (13.67). He's sixth in the country in terms of K/9...
- The Beavers have three pitchers inside the top-16 in terms of ERA: Jaren Hunter leads the way with a 3.34, while Sellers has a 3.45, and Jacob Kmatz at 4.11...
- Kmatz, Hunter, & Sellers are 9th, 10th, and 11th in total innings pitched, with 30.2, 29.2, and 28.2, respectively.
- Kmatz has given up the sixth-most hits in the conference this season with 33. Hunter is 15th with 26, while Sellers is 22nd with 25 allowed...
Pac-12 Standings
----
