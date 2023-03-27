With the Oregon State baseball team (15-9, 3-6 Pac-12) fresh off a conference series win over California, BeaversEdge takes a look at the numbers and stats that define this squad so far in 2023...

- Oregon State has had the second-most at-bats in the Pac-12 with 798 this season.

- OSU is seventh in the conference in total hits, with 211.

- The Beavers have hit 42 doubles this year, good for seventh-best in the P12.

- OSU is eighth in the conference in home runs with 24.

- The Beavers are eighth in the P12 in RBIs with 141.

- Oregon State leads the conference in total walks drawn with 146 on the season, over 20 more than the next closest team. Those 146 walks are tied for 12th-best nationally.

- The Beavers have struck out the most in the P12, with 221 on the year...

- OSU is tied for third in the conference with 25 stolen bases.

- The Beavers are ninth in the P12 with a batting average of .264.

- Oregon State's on-base percentage ranks seventh in the conference at .387.

- OSU's slugging percentage ranks ninth in the P12 at .417.

- Oregon State's pitching staff has surrendered 186 hits this season, seventh-best in the conference.

- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the second-fewest runs in the conference with 91 on the year. Of those 91, 79 were earned, which is good for third-best.

- The Beavers have walked 79 batters, which is good for fifth-best in the conference.

- Oregon State is second in the P12 in total strikeouts tallied by the pitching staff with 237 on the year. Those 237 rank 31st-best nationally...

- The Beavers are fourth in the conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 10.11...

- OSU is tied for the Pac-12 lead in home runs allowed, with just 12 surrendered this year.

- Oregon State's ERA of 3.37 is good for second-best in the P12 (UCLA).

- The Beavers are third in the conference in fielding percentage at .978.

- The Beavers are tied for the conference lead in double plays turned with 20 this year.