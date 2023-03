Next up in our Oregon State target profile is running back Devin Green. Yesterday, we took a look at one of the coutnry's top running back in Seattle O'Dea's Jason Brown. While Brown is a bit of a longshot for the Beavers, Green provides a more likely option for the program at the running back position.

MORE: Beavers Defeat Seattle U | OSU Target Profile: RB Jason Brown | Updated Scholarship Chart | OSU Baseball By The Numbers | Beavers Add '23 JUCO CB Drake Vickers | 5 2024 Prospects We Could Soon FutureCast To OSU