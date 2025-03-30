Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To Nebraska In Series Finale

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gavin Turley and Wilson Weber each homered and AJ Singer recorded three hits but fifth-ranked Oregon State was unable to hold on to a late lead in a 16-7 loss Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

The Beavers (20-6) battled back from a 6-3 deficit to take a 7-6 lead in the seventh. Weber tied the game at six with his fourth home run of the season and Easton Talt put the Beavers up one with a double. But the Huskers scored five runs in the seventh, all with two outs, going up by four when Max Buettenback hit a pinch-hit home run.

Nebraska scored nine runs in the inning to take an eight-run lead.

Turley hit his fifth home run of the series in the fourth, and watched when AJ Singer drove in his first run of the game later in the inning. Singer doubled once, singled twice and drove in runs in fourth and sixth innings.

Joey Mundt, who came on to start the seventh, took the loss, departing after 2/3 of an inning. He gave up three runs.

Mundt is 1-1 on the year.

Nebraska’s (12-15) Luke Broderick, the Huskers’ fourth pitcher of the day, earned the win. He is 2-0 this season after allowing a hit and an unearned run in 2/3 of an inning.

Neither starter figured in the decision.

Ethan Kleinschmit made his seventh start as a Beaver and had his roughest outing, surrendering six runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in four innings. He gave way to Laif Palmer to start the fifth inning.

Nebraska starter Jackson Brockett allowed three runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The game came to completion after the eighth due to Oregon State’s travel plans.

OSU Athletics