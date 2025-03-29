Oregon State Showing Increased Interest in Mississippi

California, Texas, and Florida. These states have always been notable recruiting grounds for the Oregon State Beavers as they scour the country for talent to bring to Corvallis. However, in this recruiting cycle, the Beavers have shown increased interest in one state particularly, Mississippi.

So far, in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Beavers have offered 15 players in the state of Mississippi. What makes it so notable? This is the first cycle since 2018 that the Beavers have offered a prospect from the state. In that 2018 cycle, they offered wide receiver Jaquan Webb and cornerback Jemurian Jones, who signed with Marshall and Southern Miss, respectively.

The 15 offers that the Beavers extended to prospects out of Mississippi is the third most for any state this cycle behind California and Texas.

The Beavers as a whole have gone with a much more national recruiting approach in the 2026 recruiting cycle, offering prospects from 18 different states, from Connecticut to Florida, the southern tip of California, and of course, Washington, a main pipeline in the program's recruitment.