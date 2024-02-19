PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball In The Rankings | WBB Moves To No. 9 | Beavers Top Roadrunners | Beavers Top Minnesota 6-4 | Offer Profile: 2026 ATH Perrion Williams

SURPRISE, ARIZ. – Micah McDowell drove in a pair of runs and four Oregon State relievers held Minnesota to a hit in five scoreless innings to send the Beavers to a 6-1 win Monday at Surprise Stadium.

Travis Bazzana tripled and drove in a run while Brady Kasper and Mason Guerra each singled home runs to send the Beavers to a 4-0 mark. Oregon State is the first in the Pac-12 Conference to four wins this season.

Bazzana and Trent Caraway each had two hits for the Beavers; both have hit safely in all four games this season.

Jaren Hunter started for the Beavers and worked four full innings, scattering three hits and a run with two strikeouts. He was backed up by Kellan Oakes, Tephen Montgomery, Drew Talavs and AJ Hutcheson.

MORE: Beavers Beat UCLA On Von Oelhoffen's Game Winner | Baseball: Beavers Cruise Past New Mexico | 2023 Position Analysis + 2024 Preview: Tight End

That quartet proceeded to hold Minnesota (2-2) to one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Oakes picked up the win in his OSU debut after going 1 2/3 innings. Talavs, meanwhile, struck out the side in the eighth.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the trek to Texas to play the first of four games at Globe Life Field in Arlington. OSU opens the visit versus Texas Tech on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT (noon in Texas). The game will air live on the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network app. Please note, no live video is scheduled for the game.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State moved up one spot to No. 4 and 8, respectively, in the Baseball America and Perfect Game USA polls which were released Monday morning. The Beavers remained at No. 7 per D1Baseball.com.

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to four games with a single in the first.

- Trent Caraway extended his hit streak to four games with a single in the second. He proceeded to steal his team-leading third base of the season.

- Dallas Macias made his first start of the season, playing in left and batting in the seventh spot of the lineup.

- Kellan Oakes made his Oregon State debut, coming on in relief in the fifth inning.

- Tephen Montgomery also made his OSU debut, replacing Oakes in the sixth. He inherited a runner and did not allow him to score.

- Drew Talavs also made his OSU debut, striking out the side in the eighth inning.