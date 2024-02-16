PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2023 Position Analysis + 2024 Preview: Tight End | Preview: Beavers To Open Season In Surprise | BeaversEdge Talks FB, WBB, & Baseball | 2025 OL Talks OSU Offer | WATCH: Beavers Preview Season Opener In Surprise | WBB Bracketology 2/13 | Beavers Offer Utah OL

SURPRISE, ARIZ. – Seven home runs from six different players propelled No. 7 Oregon State to a 15-6 win over New Mexico in front of 3,211 fans at Surprise Stadium on Friday. The seven home runs equaled a program record last achieved in 2015 against Portland.

Tyce Peterson hit his first two career home runs while Trent Caraway went deep in his first collegiate game. Jacob Krieg homered for the first time in his career as well and Travis Bazzana, Micah McDowell and Tanner Smith all went yard for the Beavers, who were one long ball shy of tying the program’s single-game record.

Aiden May took that run support and worked 5 1/3 innings in his first start as a Beaver. He scattered four hits and a run with four strikeouts for the win.

McDowell hit the Beavers’ first long ball of the season in the first, then watched as Peterson went deep on a solo shot in the second.

Caraway hit a solo blast in the fourth, followed immediately by Bazzana. Peterson went deep on a two-run shot later in the fourth as OSU sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the inning.

Smith hit a three-run blast in the sixth, followed by Krieg in the seventh, accounting for the Beavers’ 15th and final run of the day.

McDowell, Peterson and Caraway all had three hits to pace the Beavers, who finished with 17 as a team. Peterson and Gavin Turley each drove in three.

Eleven of the Beavers’ 17 hits went for extra bases.

With the victory, Oregon State won its season opener for the 83rd time in school history.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to the field Saturday with an 11 a.m. PT (noon in Arizona) first pitch against Minnesota. Catch the game on the Beaver Sports Network, the Varsity Network radio app and Flo Baseball for live video.

Oregon State Notes

- Caraway started his first game for the Beavers.

- Gavin Turley extended his hit streak to 10 games by going 2-for-4. He is 22-for-39 with 31 RBI, seven doubles and seven home runs during it.

- OSU was 17-for-38 (.447) overall and 5-for-12 with two outs.

- The Beavers were also 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

- Nine different Beavers tallied at least one hit.

- OSU improved to 18-5 all-time against New Mexico. OSU improved to 9-1 over its last 10 games versus the Lobos.

OSU Athletics