We begin on the offensive side of the ball with the tight ends, which will look vastly different in 2024...

With the 2023 Oregon State football season firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge begins an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and previewing spring football 2024!

Entering the 2023 campaign, Oregon State's tight end room figured to be one of the strengths of the team as the coaching staff felt they could go four-deep with the quartet of Jack Velling, Jake Overman, linebacker-turned-TE Riley Sharp, and Cal transfer Jermaine Terry.

The four-headed attack didn't come to fruition as Overman announced his departure several weeks into the campaign, leaving most of the snaps for Velling, Terry, and Sharp.

Velling had a monster season, tallying 29 receptions for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. He became a favorite target of QB DJ Uiagalelei, and thrived in his second season, doubling his touchdown and receiving output from his freshman season.

He had a three-touchdown performance against Cal and had two the following week against UCLA... His 83 yards against UCLA was a career-high...

While Velling handled the majority of the receiving duties, Sharp added seven catches for 113 yards and two scores, while Terry finished with six receptions for 52 yards and a score.

In addition to the receiving numbers, Oregon State's tight ends also played a huge role in the run-blocking aspect of the offense.

Lindgren's scheme would typically have a tight end or two staying in to essentially block as an extra lineman or two, and that was a key part of what the Beavers asked their TEs to do...