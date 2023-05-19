PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State hit a season-high five home runs, including two apiece from Garret Forrester and Gavin Turley, to defeat Western Carolina, 20-7, Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Forrester hit home runs in his first two at bats and Turley went deep in the fourth and seventh innings en route to driving in an OSU single-season best seven runs on the night. He also singled home a run in the fifth.

Brady Kasper, meanwhile, hit a two-run blast in the second inning for his ninth home run of the season.

Forrester has nine on the season as well, while Turley has eight and the Beavers (37-16) as a team have 71 this season, setting a school record.

Oregon State rapped out 16 hits against six Western Carolina (21-30) pitchers in support of starter Ben Ferrer, who worked 5 1/3 innings in his second start of the season. He allowed five hits and four runs with eight strikeouts – including the last six batters he faced – to improve to 5-1 on the year.

Turley led the Beavers with three hits, while Forrester, Kasper Micah McDowell and Mason Guerra all recorded two.

The Beavers scored at least one run in every inning but the sixth, including four apiece in the second, third and eighth innings. Eleven of Oregon State’s 16 runs came with two outs.

Western Carolina starter Jonathan Todd took the loss to drop to 2-4 on the year. He allowed three hits and five runs in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Next Up

Oregon State and Western Carolina continue the three-game series Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State and Western Carolina met for the first time Friday. It was the first time OSU played a Southern Conference opponent since taking two games against VMI in Corvallis in 2011.

- Turley started in left field for the first time this season. He is the eighth Beaver to start in left this season.

- Ferrer made his second start of the season and third of his Oregon State career.

- Forrester’s two home runs gave him nine on the year and were the 67th and 68th of the year for the Beavers, who set the team’s single-season record. The 2018 Beavers previously held the record with 67. The 2023 Beavers now have 71.

- Kasper upped that season total to 69 with a home run three batters after Forrester.

- Forrester now has three two-home run efforts in his collegiate career.

- Turley’s two home runs gave the Beavers five players to reach that mark this season. He joins Mikey Kane, Ruben Cedillo, Mason Guerra and Forrester’s two.

- Forrester moved into sole possession of 10th in OSU’s career record books with 138 RBI. He surpassed Darwin Barney’s 136.

- Forrester’s two home runs gave him 299 total bases for his career.

- Ferrer’s eight strikeouts marked the most for the righty in his Oregon State career. He struck out the last six batters he faced.

- Oregon State reached the 400-run plateau for the second consecutive season and ninth time in program history. OSU has scored 406 this season.

- The Beavers’ five home runs set a season-high, surpassing their four against Cal Poly on March 3 and four against Coppin State on Feb. 26.

- Travis Bazzana swiped two bases, giving him 35 on the year and 49 for his career.

- Bazzana also walked twice, extending his Pac-12 lead to 54, now good for fourth in a single-season at OSU. He has 99 for his career.

- Bazzana also scored two runs, moving him into a tie for third for a season at OSU with Trevor Larnach (2018) and Justin Boyd (2022).

- Oregon State has scored 49 runs over its last three games

