Oregon State redshirt senior safety Kitan Oladapo ranks inside the PFF Top 10 of the highest-graded safeties returning this season...

PFF, which assigns "grades" based on in-game performances, has Oladapo as the sixth-best returning safety with an overall grade of 79.9. He's also second in the Pac-12 amongst returning safeties...

The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder gave OSU's defense a huge boost when we elected to return for his final campaign in 2023 as he was one of the key leaders and playmakers in the secondary.

He finished second on the team in tackles with 80 on the year, while also tallying 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and six pass breakups.

He was named Associated Press All-Pac-12 First Team, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, PFF All-Pac-12 First Team, and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Fourth Team for his efforts in 2022...

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower