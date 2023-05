D1Baseball Projection (5/17)

In the D1Baseball.com projection, Oregon State is currently projected to be the No. 16 overall seed and host the Corvallis Regional. The Corvallis Regional would be paired with the Winston-Salem Regional hosted by No. 1 National Seed Wake Forest... FULL PROJECTION

Baseball America Projection (5/17)

In the Baseball America projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 2 seed in the Morgantown Regional with No. 7 national seed West Virginia hosting. The Morgantown Regional would be paired with the Charlottesville Regional which is hosted by No. 10 overall seed Virginia... FULL PROJECTION

Oregon State's RPI Report