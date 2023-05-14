Hart’s commitment comes while he was finishing up a visit to Corvallis this weekend.

Oregon State has struck in the transfer portal. On Sunday, Illinois linebacker Transfer Calvin Hart announced his commitment to the Beavers.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Hart was a two-star recruit out of Florida powerhouse American Heritage in the 2018 recruiting cycle. He originally committed to North Carolina State over offers from Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

Hart would spend three years in Raleigh, playing in 20 games for the Wolfpack over his redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore seasons. Overall, as a member of the Wolfpack he recorded 52 tackles, three sacks, and 8.5 tackles for a loss. After the 2020 season, he would enter the transfer portal for the first time.

Ending up at Illinois, Hart got his season off to a strong start, with an impressive performance against Nebraska in 2021. However, in that opening performance, he suffered a season-ending injury. He would return under the Illini’s new coaching staff last year and start 10 games at linebacker, in one of the country’s best defenses. In 12 total games, he recorded 22 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, and half a sack.

Hart remained with the Illini this spring but entered the transfer portal shortly after spring practices ended. The Beavers would quickly identify Hart once he entered the transfer portal and got him on campus this weekend.

The Florida native saw all he needed to see while on campus and committed to Jonathan Smith and the Beavers.