Over the weekend, Oregon State hosted 2024 wide receiver David Washington for an official visit in Corvallis. It was the second official visit of his recruitment after he took one to UCLA earlier this month.

It was an official visit that has set a high bar for the rest of his recruitment, Washington delves into his time in Corvallis with BeaversEdge below.

