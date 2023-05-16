PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt senior offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield and redshirt junior OL Taliese Fuaga rank inside the PFF top 10 of returning tackles, and guards, respectively...

PFF, which assigns "grades" based on in-game performances, has Fuaga as the sixth-best returning offensive tackle with an overall grade of 80.4. He's also the third highest-graded OT returning in the Pac-12 conference...

Bloomfield, meanwhile, checks in as the ninth-highest-graded offensive guard returning this season with an overall grade of 77.5. He's also the third highest-grade OG in returning in the Pac-12...

Center Jake Levengood was recently named one of the top returning centers in the country...

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower