With the No. 10 Oregon State baseball team (36-16, 18-12 Pac-12) hosting Western Carolina (21-29, 8-12 Southern Conference) for a three-game series starting Thursday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State and Western Carolina are meeting for the first time. The Catamounts are members of the Southern Conference.

- The Beavers have played a current member of the Southern Conference just twice, defeating VMI, 13-3 and 5-1, in 2011 in Corvallis. Ryan Gorton, Oregon State's current Director of Operations, pitched two scoreless innings against VMI in game one. Jordan Poyer, a safety with the Buffalo Bills, also scored a run in that game as the Beavers' right fielder.

- The 2023 Beavers have hit 66 home runs, one shy of OSU's school record of 67 set in 2018.

- Travis Bazzana and Mason Guerra, who each have 10 home runs, give the Beavers two players in double figures for the first time since 2010. Stefen Romero (13) and Adalberto Santos (10) reached that plateau in 2010.

- Brady Kasper is close with eight, and if he were to reach 10, would give OSU with three players in double figures for the first time since 2007. Mitch Canham, Mike Lissman and Jordan Lennerton all had 10 that season.

- Micah McDowell, who homered Tuesday, extended his hit streak to a season-long nine games. He comes into the series 14-for-37 (.378) with two home runs and 10 RBI during the streak.

- Bazzana has a home run in three consecutive games and five of his last six.

- Bazzana enters the series leading the Pac-12 in runs scored (70), on-base percentage (.512), walks (52) and stolen bases (33). He is second in hits (75), fifth with a .381 batting average, tied for seventh in doubles (17) and 10th with 49 RBI.

- Garret Forrester walked twice Tuesday to reach 148 for his career. That's now eight shy of Adley Rutschman's (2017-19) school-record 156.

- Forrester is also two shy of equaling Darwin Barney's (2005-07) 136 runs batted in, which would move the former into a tie for 10th in the OSU record books.

- Oregon State swiped two bases Tuesday and is at 79 on the year. That's four shy of the Beavers' 2022 total, which is the most under Canham and fifth all-time at OSU.

- OSU is 18-4 in non-conference play, and is looking to reach at least 20 wins for the third straight year and 23rd time in program history.

- The Beavers have also won 20 games at home for the 12th time in program history, all since 1998.

- OSU is 29-1 when out-hitting an opponent this season, and 22-7 when scoring first.