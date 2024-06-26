PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is excited to announce its 2024 Hall of Fame class that includes one coach and 10 student-athletes.

The inductees will be Derek Anderson, Darwin Barney, Pat Casey, Jacoby Ellsbury, Robbie Findley, Joey Hansen, Saori Haruguchi, Leslie Mak, Cambria Miranda, Jacquizz Rodgers and Kathy Weston.

The class will be enshrined on Friday, September 13 and recognized on the field during the Oregon State-Oregon football game on Saturday, September 14 at Reser Stadium (game time 12:30 p.m. PT). The time of the enshrinement and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Derek Anderson (Football)

Led OSU to three bowl games … sixth person in Pac-12 history to throw for 10,000-plus yards … held numerous OSU passing records upon graduation … 2005 NFL Sixth Round Draft pick by Carolina; was on Super Bowl roster … 2007 Pro Bowler … lengthy NFL career … State of Oregon High School Basketball and Football Player of the Year for Scappoose as a senior.

Darwin Barney (Baseball)

Three-year letterwinner from 2005-07 … led the Beavers to Omaha three times, winning national championships in 2006 and 2007 and a Pac-10 title in 2005 and 2006 … 2005 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year … First-Team all-league in 2006 and honorable mention as a junior in 2007 … Batted .311 over three seasons, collecting 40 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 136 RBI … Left Oregon State as the all-time leader in hits (238) and at-bats (765), second in runs (152) and tied for eighth with 40 doubles … Played for Team USA in 2006 that won Gold in the World University Championship… He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 4th round. He made his major debut in 2010 and played for 8 seasons. In 2012, he earned the Fielding Bible Award as the best fielding second baseman in MLB and awarded the Golden Glove award. He joined Mitch Canham’s staff as an assistant coach from 2020-2023.

Pat Casey (Baseball)

Six CWS appearances with three national titles; the most titles by any coach nationally since the NCAA went to the Super Regional format in 1999; 5-time National Coach of the Year; 5 Pac-10/12 titles; finished in the top three spots in the conference 10 times and in last six consecutive years (2013-18) at OSU; 900 wins is most ever by any coach in any sport at Oregon State; 900 wins at OSU ranks sixth in Pac-12 history; .662 winning percentage ranks tied for 10th in Pac-12 record books, and fourth among coaches since 1995.

Jacoby Ellsbury (Baseball)

Three-year letterman (2003-2005). MLB 1st Round pick for the Boston Red Sox. 2005 Pac-10 Co-Player of the Year. First team All-American in 2005 by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America, and the National Baseball Writers Association … 2005 first team All-Pac-10 and All-District … 2011 he was named MLB Comeback Player of the Year, finished second in the MVP race, MLB All Star Team, and Golden Glove Award. He played for the Red Sox and Yankees from 2007-19. Two–Time World Series champion. Twice led the MLB for stolen bases and led the AL in the category one additional year. Set a Red Sox record for stolen bases in 2009.

Robbie Findley (Soccer)

Three-time All-Region selection. Co-Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 2003 … four-time All-Pac-12 honoree. Tied for second in Oregon State history with 71 career points (goals and assists). Fourth in Beavers history with 28 career goals. Tied for first in program history with 10 game-winning goals. Selected in the second round of the MLS Draft (16th overall) by LA Galaxy. Played 13 MLS seasons with four different teams, scoring 40 goals. Scored a goal for Real Salt Lake in the 2009 MLS Cup Final, helping RSL win the championship in one of the biggest upsets in league history. Made a total of 11 appearances for the US Men’s National Team, including three at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Joey Hansen (Rowing)

2004 Olympic Gold medalist in men’s eight; first for USA since ’60. Three-time Pac-10 first team. Three-time U.S. National team member, winning silver and bronze medals at the World Championships. OSU rowing shell named after him in ’12. Inducted into the National Rowing Hall of Fame in 2010.

Saori Haruguchi (Swimming)

2008 NCAA National Champion in 200m butterfly and participated in Olympic Game. 2006 All-American in the 200-butterfly (6th place). OSU fifth All-American in the sport as of March of 2006 and the youngest ever by a Beaver. 10-time All-American. Two-time OSU Female Athlete of the Year and 2006 OSU Female Newcomer of the Year.

Leslie Mak (Gymnastics)

Four-Time letterwinner (2009-12). 2011 & 2012 Pac-10/12 Gymnast of the Year, first time in league history a gymnast has earned the honor back-to-back years. 2011 First Team All-American; All-Around & Balance Beam. 2012 Second Team All-American; Balance Beam & Floor exercise. 2011 & 2012 OSU Female Athlete of the Year. 2011 NCAA Regional all-around champion. 2011 and 2012 NCAA Regional champion on bars and beam. At the end of her eligibility, she had the second-best all-around score in OSU history. 2009 OSU Female Athlete Freshman of the Year.

Cambria Miranda (Softball)

2006 First Team All-American; 2007 Second Team All-American. Two-time First Team All-Region (2006-2007). Four-time All-Pac-10, including First Team in 2006 and 2007. Left school with a school record 152 runs and was second for home runs (42) and stolen bases (44). Helped lead her team to first Conference title (2005). Member of the 2006 team that competed in the NCAA College World Series and was inducted into Oregon State Hall of Fame 2023 class. Won a gold medal in 2006 playing for USA at the World University Game in 2006. Lengthy professional career, including being drafted by the Washington Glory and later playing in Holland helping her team to the Euro Cup in Italy.

Jacquizz Rodgers (Football)

2008-10 letterman. Fifth round NFL Draft pick by the Falcons. 2008 All-American and Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman (first freshman ever in league history). Three-time Pac-10 First Team - only two other running backs have accomplished this in the history of the league. 2009 OSU Male Newcomer of the Year and 2009 OSU Male Athlete of the Year. Helped defeat #1 USC in 2008 by rushing 186 yards in the game. 19 games over 100 rushing yards, 2nd all-time OSU history. One of four players in school history to have over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards. Rushed over 1,000 yards in all 3 seasons he played. School record holder in Most Touchdowns in a Season (21). Third all-time leading scorer in school history (306). Played 8 seasons in the NFL.

Kathy Weston (Track & Field)

1978 National Champion in 800 meters. She was a 1979 All-American as part of the 2-mile relay NCAA championship team … 1979 NorPac Champion in the 400 meters…1976 Olympian in the 800 meters…1979 and ’80 team MVP…holds the OSU record in the 400 and 800 meters. She won the ’78 AIAW 800 meters championship but was not competing for OSU at the time … highly decorated junior champion in several events prior to entering college … very experienced in international competition, competing in addition to the Olympics, twice in the Pan American Games (Gold in 1975, Bronze in 1983).

OSU Athletics