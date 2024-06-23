PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray landed their sixth pledge of the 2025 class and the second on defense on Sunday afternoon as Las Vegas defensive back Sean Craig announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder chose the Beavers over offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Air Force, Portland State, and Idaho. He also took unofficial visits to Boise State and UCLA albeit without offers.

The Las Vegas native's decision was largely due to the relationship he built with the Oregon State staff, including head coach Trent Bray and defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, the latter being his primary contact.

"We talk often," Craig said of his relationship with Heyward. "He spent much time with me and my family during my OV. He made it known early that he felt like I was a great fit for his style of defense and that he would be sure I develop into a great player at the next level.

In terms of his fit on the field, Craig feels that he'll be able to hit the ground running right away and has a lot of confidence in the Beavers' player development.

"I feel like I can go in and contribute on the field right away & they’re going to develop me into a great player," Craig added.

Craig was on campus a little over two weeks ago and was impressed with what the Beavers offered their student-athletes.

"My OV was very important because I’d only ever been to Eugene, so being in Corvallis seeing the campus, meeting people (coaches, players, professors), etc really helped in my decision," Craig told BeaversEdge.

He joins fellow Las Vegas linebacker Jeremiah Ioane as the defensive pledges in the '25 class. The class also includes RB Kourdey Glass, WR Elijah Washington, and OLs Jake Normoyle and Noah Thomas.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage!