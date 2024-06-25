The 6-foot-0, 170-pound cornerback out of Prestonwood Chrsistian Academy in Plano announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon. His decision came after taking an unofficial visit to Corvallis this past weekend.

Maidison is the ninth commitment for Oregon State in the 2025 recruiting class and the fourth commitment since Sunday joining DE Jesse Myers , OL Halafihi Tapu , and DB Sean Craig .

"I am blessed to announce my commitment to Oregon State University," Madison said on X. "I am grateful to my friends, Family and coaches that have helped and supported me GO BEAVS!!"

"It's a community of great coaches who are dedicated to developing young players striving to help them reach the next level on or off the field," Madison said about what stood out to him about the Beavers. "Has a great family feel between the coaches players and the rest of the staff. Also my skill set is very compatible with the style of defense they play," he added.

"I think both are breathtaking beautiful," he said both about the campus and Corvallis as a whole. "I'm looking forward to spending more time in Corvallis and on campus."



"I spent the most time with Coach Rod Chance," Madison said about his time with the coaching staff. That being said, Coach Chance wasn't the only coach he spent time with. "They did a great job making sure I got to spend enough time to really get to know the majority of the staff," he added.

