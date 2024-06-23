PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has picked up their second commitment of the weekend as 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Halafihi Tapu has announced his commitment to the Beavers. The Salt Lake City, Utah standout announced his commitment on X, Sunday afternoon.

Tapu is the Beavers seventh commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, their first full class under head coach Trent Bray. Earlier on Sunday, Las Vegas defensive back Sean Craig announced his own commitment.

He owns a Rivals rating of 5.7 and is ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Utah and a top-70 offensive tackle nationally.



